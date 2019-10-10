One of Logan Ring’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Send this page to someone via email

One of several people charged after a man was found dead in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current has been sentenced to life in prison.

Colin Perrault will have no chance at parole for 13 years.

A jury earlier this week found Perrault guilty in the second-degree murder of 21-year-old Logan Ring in November 2016.

Perrault was charged along with four other people in Ring’s death.

Three have been convicted on various charges, including manslaughter, and one is still to go to trial.

