Crime

One of Logan Ring’s killers sentenced to life in prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2019 3:38 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 3:53 pm
Two women have now been charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Logan Ring.
Logan Ring's body was found in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park in November 2016. Cindy McEwen / Supplied

One of several people charged after a man was found dead in Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park north of Swift Current has been sentenced to life in prison.

Colin Perrault will have no chance at parole for 13 years.

A jury earlier this week found Perrault guilty in the second-degree murder of 21-year-old Logan Ring in November 2016.

Perrault was charged along with four other people in Ring’s death.

Three have been convicted on various charges, including manslaughter, and one is still to go to trial.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
MurderLogan RingSaskatchewan Landing Provincial Park murderColin PerraultLogan Ring murderSaskatchewan Landing Murder
