Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Scarborough

Toronto Paramedics say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Birkdale Road, near Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Paramedics told Global News the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said they are still searching for a suspect, who is known to the victim. There is no suspect description as of yet.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS