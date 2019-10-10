Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Paramedics say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Birkdale Road, near Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, who is known to the victim. There is no suspect description as of yet.

STABBING:

Midland Ave & Dorcot Ave

– officers o/s investigating

– confirmed female with stab wounds

– injuries appear serious

– emergency run by @TorontoMedics to hospital

– suspect known to victim, and still outstanding#GO1956108

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 10, 2019

Story continues below advertisement