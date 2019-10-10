Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated October 10, 2019 12:56 pm
Toronto police tape off the scene on Birkdale Road.
Toronto police tape off the scene on Birkdale Road. James Morrison-Collalto / Global News

Toronto Paramedics say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Birkdale Road, near Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road, shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News the woman was in critical condition when she was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, who is known to the victim. There is no suspect description as of yet.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Toronto PoliceScarboroughToronto ParamedicsScarborough stabbingMidland AvenueEllesmere Roadwoman stabbedBirkdale Road
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.