Early morning blaze destroys Lethbridge home

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:23 pm
A home was destroyed in an early morning blaze in Lethbridge.
A home was destroyed in an early morning blaze in Lethbridge. Global News

A house has been destroyed after an early morning fire in north Lethbridge. A neighbour’s garage also suffered severe damage.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the blaze on Lettice Perry Road.

Police arrived on scene first and safely evacuated all affected residents.

All four fire stations, a total of 18 firefighters, responded and fought to get the fire under control.

It’s believed the fire started in a garage and spread from there.

More coming…

