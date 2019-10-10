Early morning blaze destroys Lethbridge home

A house has been destroyed after an early morning fire in north Lethbridge. A neighbour’s garage also suffered severe damage.
Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the blaze on Lettice Perry Road.
Police arrived on scene first and safely evacuated all affected residents.
All four fire stations, a total of 18 firefighters, responded and fought to get the fire under control.
It’s believed the fire started in a garage and spread from there.
More coming…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS