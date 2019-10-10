Early morning blaze destroys Lethbridge home

Send this page to someone via email

A house has been destroyed after an early morning fire in north Lethbridge. A neighbour’s garage also suffered severe damage.

Firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to the blaze on Lettice Perry Road.

Police arrived on scene first and safely evacuated all affected residents.

All four fire stations, a total of 18 firefighters, responded and fought to get the fire under control.

It’s believed the fire started in a garage and spread from there.

