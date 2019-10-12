What’s open and closed around Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving weekend

Send this page to someone via email

While Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba will be spending some of the Thanksgiving weekend cleaning up from the latest blast of snow, rain and wind, some stores and businesses will be adjusting their hours on Thanksgiving Monday.

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Most provincial offices will be closed.

Garbage and recycling collection will take place.

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open.

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed.

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.

Most grocery and big box stores will run on limited hours.

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

Recreation:

The following indoor pools will be open on Monday.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.