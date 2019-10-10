Man accused of killing pregnant Saskatoon woman to head straight to trial

A man accused of killing a pregnant Saskatoon woman and setting a house on fire will go straight to trial.
The body of Crystal McFadyen, 37, was found after a house fire in the Caswell Hill area in July 2018.
Jonathan Rosenthal was initially charged with arson, but in November 2018, police also charged him with second-degree murder in McFadyen’s death.
During a provincial court appearance on Wednesday morning, Rosenthal agreed to go straight to trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench without a preliminary hearing.
McFadyen was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, and police have said the two knew each other.
A trial date has not yet been set.
