Man accused of killing pregnant Saskatoon woman to head straight to trial

A man accused of killing a pregnant Saskatoon woman and setting a house on fire will go straight to trial.

The body of Crystal McFadyen, 37, was found after a house fire in the Caswell Hill area in July 2018.

Jonathan Rosenthal was initially charged with arson, but in November 2018, police also charged him with second-degree murder in McFadyen’s death.

During a provincial court appearance on Wednesday morning, Rosenthal agreed to go straight to trial in the Court of Queen’s Bench without a preliminary hearing.

McFadyen was eight months pregnant at the time of her death, and police have said the two knew each other.

A trial date has not yet been set.

