Sports

Canadiens take on the Red Wings in Eastern Conference showdown

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2019 3:26 am

Detroit Red Wings (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-0-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Montreal in Eastern Conference action.

Montreal finished 44-30-8 overall and 15-8-5 in Atlantic Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals on 234 power play opportunities last season.

Detroit went 20-25-7 in Eastern Conference play and 15-21-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season, 39 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Canadiens Injuries: Nick Cousins: day to day (back).

Story continues below advertisement

Red Wings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLMontreal CanadiensNational Hockey LeagueHABSQuebec SportsMontreal HockeyCanadiensCanadiens HockeyHabs hockeyQuebec hockey
