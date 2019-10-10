Menu

Sports

St. Louis Blues visit the Ottawa Senators

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 10, 2019 3:21 am
Updated October 10, 2019 3:22 am

St. Louis Blues (2-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-2-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues travel to play the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall with a 18-19-4 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Senators averaged 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists per game last season.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall and 21-13-7 on the road a season ago. The Blues scored 244 total goals last season, 50 on power plays and five shorthanded.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

Story continues below advertisement

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HockeyNHLNational Hockey LeagueOttawa SenatorsOttawa sportsSenatorsOttawa hockeySenators hockey
