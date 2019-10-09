2 Toronto police officers charged in connection with theft, perjury investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two officers are facing charges in connection with a theft and perjury investigation.

Police said in a statement that 12 Division officers arrested a male suspect for drug- and gun-related offences in May 2017. After he was arrested, an undisclosed amount of cash was seized from the suspect. Investigators alleged officers “failed to account for a portion of that money.”

In February 2018, police alleged the officers provided “false or misleading testimony” during a preliminary inquiry for the accused. At the direction of Public Prosecutions Services of Canada, the statement said all charges against the suspect were stayed.

The statement said it wasn’t until June 2019 that the Toronto police professional standards unit began investigating allegations of theft and perjury.

Police said Constables Aseem Malhi and Richard White surrendered to the professional standards unit on Wednesday. They were subsequently charged with theft over $5,000, obstruction of justice and perjury.

The co-accused were suspended with pay as required under Ontario’s Police Services Act. They were released on a promise to appear order and are scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Oct. 31.