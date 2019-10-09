Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Montana judge hearing renewed Keystone XL oil pipeline arguments

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 9, 2019 5:09 pm
Updated October 9, 2019 5:15 pm
Keystone XL clears another legal hurdle, what’s next?
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about the Keystone XL pipeline.

A Montana judge must decide whether to once again block the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline or side with U.S. government attorneys who want him to uphold President Donald Trump’s permit to cross the U.S. – Canada border.

District Judge Brian Morris hears arguments today by environmental groups seeking to halt the 1,900-kilometre pipeline and by government attorneys who say the presidential permit isn’t subject to environmental laws.

Last year, Morris blocked construction after ruling officials had not fully considered oil spills and other environmental effects.

READ MORE: Trump administration wants tribes’ Keystone XL pipeline lawsuit dismissed

Trump signed the new permit in March, prompting the plaintiffs to accuse the president of trying to get around the judge’s previous order.

A separate lawsuit by Indigenous groups alleges Trump’s approval did not take into consideration the potential damage to cultural sites.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg touring Dakotas reservations, concerned about Keystone XL pipeline’s path

© 2019 The Associated Press
TAGS
Donald TrumpBusinessCourtEnergyPipelinesPipelinemoneyKeystone XL pipelineindigenous rightsenvironmental groupsBrian Morris
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.