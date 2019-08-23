Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 23 2019 8:20pm 01:56 Keystone XL clears another legal hurdle, what’s next? The long-debated Keystone XL pipeline has cleared another legal hurdle. TC Energy has been given the go-ahead for its route through Nebraska. Tom Vernon has more on what happens next. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5807895/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5807895/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?