$114k lottery win for Hamilton man in 6/49 draw

Ontario’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation has revealed a Hamilton man as the winner of $114,946.70 in a September Lotto 6/49 draw.

The OLG says James Williamson won the cash by matching five numbers plus the bonus number for a second prize win from Sept. 21.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG Lottery App, and I thought ‘no way!’,” said Williamson.

Williamson purchased the ticket at Big Bee Convenience and Food Mart on Upper Gage Avenue.

The 57-year-old husband and father, who’s a service consultant, says he’ll pay off some debts and put some of the prize money away for his retirement.

Since 1982, 6/49 players have won over $12.7 billion in prizes, including 1,381 jackpot wins, according to the OLG.

