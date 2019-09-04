Son of Grimsby OLG retailer under ‘scrutiny’ for claim, step closer to $100K prize

A Grimsby man who produced a winning $100,000 lottery ticket has cleared a hurdle with watchdogs at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Michael Benz won the June 28 Lotto Max Draw and has been waiting to claim his prize since being declared an “inside winner” by the OLG.

The issue is Benz’s father who’s an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Main Street in Grimsby, where the ticket was purchased.

During the Labour Day weekend, the OLG revealed that Benz completed the first step of an “enhanced scrutiny” process for prize claims over $10,000 which typically requires two investigations – one from the OLG and another from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The OLG says any directors, officers, partners, owners, employees, and their immediate family member are subject to Insider Win Procedures as defined by the Corporation.

The corporation’s inside win process holds prize payout for a minimum of 30 days in order to publicize the win and allow any one with concerns to come forward.

It’s expected that Benz will be able to collect the $100,000 on Sept. 25, assuming their are no additional claims on the prize.

