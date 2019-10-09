Peterborough house fire leads to gun-related arrest: police

A Peterborough man faces several firearms offences following an investigation into a house fire Monday night.
Around 7:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services responded to a residential fire at a Crescent Street address where they helped one occupant leave the building.
Damage was pegged at $5,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
However, Peterborough Fire notified police about a firearm and ammunition found in the residence.
As a result of subsequent police investigation, the occupant of the residence was arrested.
James Grant Brewer, 76, was charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29.
