Thanksgiving in Toronto 2019: What’s open, what’s closed

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Monday, Oct. 14 in Toronto.

What’s open

Several types of businesses, including restaurants and bars, small retail stores, gas stations have the option to stay open on civic holidays – best to call ahead. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge Street, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District, are also allowed to remain open.

The Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Toronto Premium Outlets (9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Upper Canada Mall (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

The Toronto Island Ferry and Toronto Island Park.

Riverdale Farm, High Park Zoo, Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory, Evergreen Brick Works, Fort York National Historic Site, Spadina Museum, Bata Shoe Museum.

Select grocery stores, including Rabba Fine Foods locations, Metro at College Park and the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws on Carlton Street.

Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto Zoo, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, CN Tower, Legoland Discovery Centre and the Ontario Science Centre.

Movie theatres.

TTC is running on a holiday service.

GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.

Select Beer Stores are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s closed

Gardiner Expressway is closed for most of the long-weekend. The closure takes effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. for fall maintenance and repairs.

Federal, provincial and municipal government offices.

Banks, most retail locations and malls (Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Scarborough Town Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre are closed).

Canada Post – no mail collection or delivery.

Most grocery stores.

LCBO.

Most Beer Stores, however select Beer Stores are open.

Toronto Public Library branches (Sunday and Monday).

Activities

Fort York National Historic Site and Spadina Museum, two of the City’s 10 historic sites, will offer events, activities and tours on Thanksgiving Day.

Pumpkinfest Toronto festival at Downsview Park from Saturday Oct. 12 to Monday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m each day.

High Park Zoo, featuring domestic and exotic animals, is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk, including Thanksgiving Day.

Riverdale Farm : Families can enjoy a self-directed tour and can visit the farmer at 11:30 a.m. at the lower Francey Barn. The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, including Thanksgiving Day.