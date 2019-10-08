Gardiner Expressway to close Thanksgiving weekend for fall maintenance

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says the Gardiner Expressway, between Highway 427/Queen Elizabeth Way to the Don Valley Parkway, will be closed on Thanksgiving weekend for fall maintenance work.

The weekend closure will be in effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

“Crews will perform important maintenance and improvement work to help keep the highway in the best state of good repair, in advance of the coming winter season,” the City said in a press release.

The City said the work includes line marking, overhead and ground sign inspections, pothole repair, crack sealing, mechanical sweeping, debris removal, graffiti removal, catch basin flushing, bridge inspections, flushing of bridge joints, lights and hydro pole replacement and repairs, traffic camera inspection and guardrail repair and replacement and more.

The fall maintenance is also being coordinated with setting up for the third phase of construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the City.

The City said crews will replace the north half of the concrete deck and steel girders. The expressway will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between York Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

“This construction will run concurrently with the replacement of the westbound Sherbourne/Jarvis off-ramp,” the City said.