Port Moody council to vote on whether Mayor Rob Vagramov should step aside again

Send this page to someone via email

The future of Port Moody’s embattled mayor is back on the agenda at city hall, Tuesday night.

A motion is being presented to council calling on Mayor Rob Vagramov to return to his leave of absence until he resolves a charge of sexual assault.

Vagramov sparked controversy upon returning to work last month from a voluntary leave amid the allegations.

At the time, Vagramov’s lawyer said that he would be seeking to resolve the allegations through an out-of-court alternative measures process, and that he believed that the charges would ultimately be stayed or withdrawn.

1:56 Lawyer of Port Moody mayor looks to strike deal in sexual assault case Lawyer of Port Moody mayor looks to strike deal in sexual assault case

But Coun. Dianna Dilworth, who has proposed the motion, said Tuesday that until the cloud over the mayor has been dispersed, he has no business being at city hall.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve gone out and I’ve asked residents, ‘Are you comfortable with the mayor on council?’ I’ve now heard from over 200 of those residents who say, ‘I’m not comfortable with him sitting in his desk until such time as his legal issues are resolved,'” she said.

“I’ve got 200 pieces of correspondence backing up my motion, and I expect to see dozens, if not hundreds of people down here at the meeting.”

2:06 Mayor facing sex assault charge back at work Mayor facing sex assault charge back at work

Dilworth’s motion also calls on Vagramov to resign if he is not exonerated.

If the motion does pass, it will essentially be symbolic. No legal mechanism exists under B.C.’s Community Charter and Local Government Act to force a sitting mayor or councillor to step down, even if convicted of a crime.

Vagramov, for his part, has maintained his innocence regarding the assault allegations, which relate to an incident alleged to have happened in 2015, when he was a city councillor.