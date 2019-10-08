‘My heart just sank’: Camera found hidden in Chilliwack Planet Fitness tanning bed

Send this page to someone via email

Members of a Chilliwack gym are venting their outrage after a camera was found in one of the facility’s tanning booths last month.

The camera, which had a fish eye lens and was disguised in a rubber grommet, was spotted by Planet Fitness member Paul Serdar in early August.

Credit: Paul Serdar Credit: Paul Serdar

But members like Camila Dahl say that was two months ago, and they’ve gotten little to no information from the gym — or police — since then.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, they’ve learned most of what they know through social media.

“Finding out, scrolling through Facebook one morning that this had happened, my heart just sank and I couldn’t believe it because I am a regular user of the tanning bed there,” said Dahl.

“They’re still saying the same thing to everybody, which is, ‘It’s an ongoing investigation with the police,’ and they can’t say anything further. So it’s stressful not knowing who is all affected, how long it’s been going on, all of that.”

Dahl said she’s sympathetic to gym staff, who she said appear quite shaken up themselves, and said she believes the company’s U.S.-based management has told the local franchise to keep their mouths shut.

In a statement, Planet Fitness spokesperson Becky Zirlen said the safety and privacy of members was a top priority, and that the Chilliwack franchise’s owner was working with police.

“We can confirm that a recording device was found in one of the tanning beds in our Chilliwack location. It was immediately removed and reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” said Zirlen.

Dahl said that’s not good enough, adding she hasn’t been offered any kind of discount, refund or explanation.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Durham police looking for 2 men after photos taken of teen in Oshawa Centre bathroom

“I’m not going to let it go, definitely going to get some answers and some explanations, and I feel like we are all owed that, and go from there,” she said.

The RCMP confirmed it was investigating the case, and is asking anyone with information to contact its serious crimes section.

So far, no one has been arrested or charged.