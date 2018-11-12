Durham police looking for 2 men after photos taken of teen in Oshawa Centre bathroom

Durham regional police say they’re looking for two men after photos of a teenager was taken in a washroom at Oshawa Centre.

Officers said the incident occurred on Aug. 14 at around 6 p.m. in the men’s washroom of the shopping mall.

They said a 16-year-old boy noticed a camera being held over top of him from someone in the next stall.

Police said the unknown suspect quickly left the washroom after being noticed.

Investigators said after reviewing surveillance tapes, they have identified two men they want to talk to. They said both individuals were seen leaving the washroom area and then walking through the food court.

Officers said the first man is described as Asian, medium build with long dark hair tied into a low bun. He was wearing a white Hollister T-shirt, a green baseball hat, dark sunglasses, ripped jeans and white shoes while carrying a one-strap dark blue or grey bag.

Police said the second man involved is described as Asian, medium build while wearing glasses, a light blue baseball hat, dark blue shirt and grey shorts. They said he was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2770, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.