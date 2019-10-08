Post-debate reactions from Winnipeg leaders, analysts

Several Winnipeg leaders and political experts had their say during and after the federal leaders’ debate Monday night.

680 CJOB’s Richard Cloutier and Global Winnipeg’s Lisa Dutton discussed the debate live with a panel of analysts.

Listen to the full panel discussion:

View link »

Bonnie Staples-Lyon

ChangeMakers

“I don’t know if there was a clear winner, but I thought (Jagmeet Singh) did the best. He was the most comfortable in his skin, he was extremely engaging… and he kept to his script. He did what he had to do. He kept going after Justin Trudeau, because that’s where his votes will come from, but he also took on Elizabeth May because he has to gain from both.

Story continues below advertisement

“What I found interesting throughout was that you’d think Stephen Harper would’ve been onstage for the amount of times he got mentioned – and Doug Ford. (The Conservatives) know that Doug Ford makes them vulnerable in Ontario. If the Conservatives want to win they need to get far more seats there.”

Dr. Gigi Osler

Canadian Medical Association

“Until we heard Ms. May talk about re-negotiating the health accord, few people had touched on health. I, among any others, was hoping to have more debate on how the leaders would address health and healthcare in this country. Healing our healthcare system means more than just talking about Pharmacare.”

Curt Hull

Climate change expert

“Both the Liberals and the Conservatives are talking about putting a price on carbon pollution. There’s only two ways to put a price on pollution there’s either a carbon tax or cap and trade. When Mr. Scheer says he’s no longer going to exempt the biggest polluters, he’s talking about a cap and trade system, and therefore both are talking about putting a price on carbon pollution.”



Dan Huen

680 CJOB Monday panel

“I always think it’s weird when people say who ‘won’ the debate. I don’t know if there was a clear winner, I think there was an equal amount of losers this time. I actually ended up coming out liking Singh the most, which I didn’t going into it.”

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Six federal party leaders face off in the only English all-leaders debate of #elxn43. More #CanadaDebates2019: https://t.co/pqm8JuV1kL — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 8, 2019

5:07 Key takeaways from the federal Leaders’ Debate Key takeaways from the federal Leaders’ Debate