Crime

Peterborough police intercept Toronto man carrying concealed butcher knife

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 11:29 am
Updated October 8, 2019 11:30 am
peterborough-police2
A Toronto man was arrested in Peterborough after he was found carrying a concealed butcher knife, police allege. Global News File

A Toronto man faces charges after allegedly being found carrying a concealed butcher knife to a Peterborough residence Monday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service say they received information that a man carrying a weapon would be attending a Dalhousie Street property.

Police say around 2 p.m., the accused arrived at the property and was arrested by officers, who found a hidden butcher-style knife on him.

During the arrest, the suspect allegedly gave police a false name. Further investigation revealed the man’s true identity.

Nathan Kabwe, 21, of Toronto was charged with the following offences:

  • carrying a concealed weapon
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • failure to comply with a recognizance.

Kabwe was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

Suspect shot after knife attack in Kingston
Suspect shot after knife attack in Kingston
