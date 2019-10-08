Peterborough police intercept Toronto man carrying concealed butcher knife

A Toronto man faces charges after allegedly being found carrying a concealed butcher knife to a Peterborough residence Monday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service say they received information that a man carrying a weapon would be attending a Dalhousie Street property.
Police say around 2 p.m., the accused arrived at the property and was arrested by officers, who found a hidden butcher-style knife on him.
During the arrest, the suspect allegedly gave police a false name. Further investigation revealed the man’s true identity.
Nathan Kabwe, 21, of Toronto was charged with the following offences:
- carrying a concealed weapon
- obstructing a peace officer
- failure to comply with a recognizance.
Kabwe was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.
