Green party drops Ontario candidate over anti-abortion social media posts

The Green party has tossed a candidate over social media postings about abortion.

Marthe Lepine was removed as the party’s candidate for Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in eastern Ontario.

The issue has flared up several times for the Greens in this election including at least one other candidate who expressed opposition to a woman’s right to choose.

Leader Elizabeth May also told the CBC she would not whip votes or try to prevent anyone in her caucus from putting forward legislation on abortion, despite personally believing women should have access to safe and legal abortions.

The party later clarified that all candidates running under the Green banner are required to support abortion rights.

B.C. candidate Heather Leung was dropped from the Conservative Party after a video of her making anti-LGBTQ2 remarks resurfaced.

Leung, who is still continuing to campaign as a candidate in Burnaby North-Seymour, suggested members of the LGBTQ2 community recruited kids and voiced her support for conversion therapy in a 2011 video.

Former NDP candidate Dock Currie was dropped by the party from the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in B.C., after social media posts he had made two years prior resurfaced last month.

The Liberals removed Hassan Guillet as a candidate in the Montreal riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel after anti-Semitic social media posts were found to have been made under his name.

Liberal candidate Jaime Battiste was also found Friday to have made racist and sexist posts on social media, but was still allowed to stay as the party’s candidate in the Nova Scotia riding of Sydney-Victoria.

During a press conference Sunday, Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau said that Battiste’s posts were “unacceptable,” but still allowed him to run because he apologized “unreservedly.”

