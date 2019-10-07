Menu

Province eyes sale of Amphibex flood-fighting machines

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 10:34 pm
The province is considering selling three Amphibex machines.
The province is considering selling three Amphibex machines. Canadian Press

The Manitoba government is considering selling off its Amphibex ice-breaking machines that help prevent ice jams and floods on the Red River north of Winnipeg.

The province owns three of the machines and has them run by a corporation set up by three municipalities, under a contract that costs more than $1 million a year.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the government is simply seeing if a better deal is available on the open market.

RELATED: Amphibex machines chewing up ice as fast as they can

He says the aim is to get the best service contract possible, and that contract could involve someone leasing or buying the Amphibexes outright.

The Opposition New Democrats say they are worried privately-owned Amphibexes might not be available when they are needed during spring flood season.

Story continues below advertisement

Schuler says if the Amphibexes are sold, the new contractor would be legally required to have them ready and available when needed.

WATCH: Ice-breaking Amphibex in action

RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon
RAW: Ice-breakers working on the ice Wednesday afternoon
© 2019 The Canadian Press
