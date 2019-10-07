Rate drop in the works for Manitoba drivers, says MPI

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Manitoba Public Insurance says it’s applying for an overall rate decrease for the first time since 2012.

Rather than the originally requested 0.1 per cent increase, MPI is now asking the Public Utilities Board for a 0.6 per cent decrease.

It says the move would save the average passenger vehicle owner $10 a year in premiums.

MPI says it has had a better-than-budgeted first half of the year, due to a reduction in operating costs and improvements to its claims management process.

The Crown corporation says it’s also achieved its 100 per cent Minimum Capital Test target — meaning there’s enough reserve funds to protect against rate shock.

The amendment was filed Oct. 4 and the board is expected to respond in December.

Story continues below advertisement

If approved, the rates would take effect March 1, 2020.

1:30 Callers to MPI frustrated, told to call back later Callers to MPI frustrated, told to call back later