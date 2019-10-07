Menu

Consumer

Rate drop in the works for Manitoba drivers, says MPI

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 9:21 pm
MPI says it's requesting its first overall rate decrease since 2012.
MPI says it's requesting its first overall rate decrease since 2012. Global News / File

Manitoba Public Insurance says it’s applying for an overall rate decrease for the first time since 2012.

Rather than the originally requested 0.1 per cent increase, MPI is now asking the Public Utilities Board for a 0.6 per cent decrease.

It says the move would save the average passenger vehicle owner $10 a year in premiums.

READ MORE: More in-car practice, less classroom time among MPI driver education overhaul

MPI says it has had a better-than-budgeted first half of the year, due to a reduction in operating costs and improvements to its claims management process.

The Crown corporation says it’s also achieved its 100 per cent Minimum Capital Test target — meaning there’s enough reserve funds to protect against rate shock.

The amendment was filed Oct. 4 and the board is expected to respond in December.

Story continues below advertisement

If approved, the rates would take effect March 1, 2020.

Callers to MPI frustrated, told to call back later
Callers to MPI frustrated, told to call back later
TAGS
newsManitobaInsuranceManitoba Public InsuranceMpiPublic Utilities BoardVehicle Insurancerate decreaseManitoba insurance provideroverall rate decreaserate drop
