U.S. blacklists Chinese tech companies it says are used to repress Muslim minorities

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 7, 2019 7:57 pm
In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, a child and a woman wait outside a school entrance mounted with surveillance cameras and barricades with multiple layers of barbed wire in Peyzawat, western China's Xinjiang region. .
In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, a child and a woman wait outside a school entrance mounted with surveillance cameras and barricades with multiple layers of barbed wire in Peyzawat, western China's Xinjiang region. . (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

The United States is blacklisting a group of Chinese tech companies that develop facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technology that the U.S. says is being used to repress China’s Muslim minority groups.

A move Monday by the U.S. Commerce Department seeks to put the companies on a so-called Entity List for acting contrary to American foreign policy interests.

READ MORE: U.S. slams China’s treatment of Muslims as ‘horrific campaign of repression’

The blacklist effectively bars U.S. firms from selling technology to the Chinese companies without government approval.

The blacklisted companies include Hikvision, a global provider of video surveillance technology. Prominent Chinese AI firms such as Sense Time, Megvii and iFlytek are also on the list.

China shows off ‘education centres’ despite global concern
China shows off ‘education centres’ despite global concern
Story continues below advertisement

The Chinese embassy and several of the targeted companies didn’t immediately return requests for comment Monday. The affected list also includes some regional government agencies in China.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
XinjiangUighurAI tracking companies blacklisted U.S.China's Muslim MinoritiesChinese Face TrackingMuslim Minority TrackingMuslim repression technology ChinaU.S. blacklists Chinese tech AIU.S. blacklists Chinese tech companiesUighur MinorityUighur repression
