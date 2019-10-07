Menu

Canada

Global Lethbridge celebrates grand opening of new downtown newsroom

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 7:26 pm
Global Lethbridge cut the ribbon to its new home on Monday. (Left to right: Liam Nixon, newsroom manager, Global Lethbridge, Chris Spearman, Mayor of Lethbridge, Carmela Gentile, news director/station manager, Global Calgary & Lethbridge, Troy Reeb, EVP Corus broadcast networks.
Global Lethbridge cut the ribbon to its new home on Monday. (Left to right: Liam Nixon, newsroom manager, Global Lethbridge, Chris Spearman, Mayor of Lethbridge, Carmela Gentile, news director/station manager, Global Calgary & Lethbridge, Troy Reeb, EVP Corus broadcast networks.

Global Lethbridge officially opened the doors to its brand new newsroom on Monday.

After almost 64 years, Lethbridge’s longest running TV station re-located its operations from 28 Street North to the heart of the city’s downtown at 7 Street and 4 Avenue South.

READ MORE: Global Lethbridge relocates from original home after 64-year run

On Monday staff, management and dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the milestone occasion.

“We’ve been part of this community for 64 years and we want to stay part of this community for a very long time to come,” said Troy Reeb, executive vice-president of Corus broadcast networks.

“We have a small, efficient, forward thinking and innovative facility that will ensure we are part of Lethbridge for a very long time.”

Its new central location will continue to allow Global Lethbridge to respond to breaking news, both in the city and across its viewing area within southern Alberta.

“We are committed to being a staple of the community and our presence downtown is a testament to that,” said Liam Nixon, news manager for Global Lethbridge.

“We are excited to continuously strengthen our relationships with our new downtown neighbours, many of whom are locally-owned businesses, in an ongoing effort to always share the stories that matter most to our great city.”

WATCH BELOW: Global Lethbridge has moved to the heart of the city and into the downtown core. Liam Nixon takes us on a tour of the new building.

Global Lethbridge celebrates downtown move
Global Lethbridge celebrates downtown move

READ MORE: CRTC changing the rules for local TV news, announces new fund

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman was among the dignitaries on hand for Monday’s celebration and took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“I think it’s exciting for downtown that Global is down here and being part of downtown,” Spearman said.

“We have a lot of things to cover in Lethbridge, our city is growing, we’re now the third largest city in Alberta, we’re seeing significant new investments, we’re seeing Lethbridge is a great place to live.”

Global Lethbridge originally launched as CJLH TV on Nov. 20, 1955, joining the Global TV network in 2000.

It is the only TV station in the city to deliver local newscasts weeknights at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., & 11:00 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: It’s the end of an era for Global Lethbridge as we relocate from our home on 28 Street North to the city’s downtown. Tom Roulston has the story.

Global Lethbridge relocates from original home after 64-year run
Global Lethbridge relocates from original home after 64-year run
