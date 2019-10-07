Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Public Health launches advertising campaign aimed at promoting vaccination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 4:46 pm
Toronto Public Health released a new ad campaign promoting vaccination.
Toronto Public Health released a new ad campaign promoting vaccination. Toronto Public Health/Twitter

Toronto’s public health agency has launched an advertising campaign aimed at convincing parents to vaccinate their kids.

Toronto Public Health says the campaign is focused on children’s perspectives.

The videos clock in at under a minute each and feature kids explaining why they get immunized and how they think vaccines work.

READ MORE: Toronto report asks province to consider removing philosophical, religious immunization exemptions

A few of them describe vaccines as working “like a shield,” while one says vaccines tell bodies to “fight the germs.”

The campaign is part of a renewed push from the agency to ensure all those eligible for immunization get vaccinated.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s medical officer of health, says the campaign uses a “lighthearted and creative approach to promote vaccines.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
VaccinesToronto Public HealthVaccinationsTPHdr. eileen de villaToronto VaccinationsToronto Vaccination Campaign
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.