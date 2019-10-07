Saskatchewan Roughriders sign linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to practice roster

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Gary Johnson Jr. to their practice roster.

Johnson will join the Roughriders after initially signing with the Kanas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

The six-foot-tall, 230-pound linebacker also attended 2019 train camp with the Washington Redskins, playing in two preseason games in which he had three tackles.

In two years at the University of Texas, Johnson played in 26 games and recorded 150 tackles, eight-and-a-half tackles and three forced fumbles.

He was named to the 2018 Bednarik Award and Butkus Award watch lists and the second team All-Big 12.

The Alabama native was also a highly ranked prospect at Dodge City Community College.

