Canada Election: Meet your local Durham candidates

Global News is learning more about the candidates in the Durham federal electoral district, where affordability continues to be a hot issue for residents.

NDP candidate Sarah Whalen-Wright, an elementary school teacher in Bowmanville, Ont., says her party plans to address the issue with a wealth tax.

“That means if you make $20 million a year or more, there’s going to be a 1 per cent tax on those people, and that will help to invest in our services and make life more affordable,” Whalen-Wright said.

Whalen-Wright says the party also pledges pension protection for seniors, having medication covered by OHIP, and more affordable housing.

Liberal candidate Jonathan Giancroce, meanwhile, works for an insurance company in Toronto. For him, it’s about helping young families in the region — “being a young guy myself and understanding what most young families go through.”

“A lot of families are commuters here, so before- and after-school programs are a must and we need to do better to make them affordable and we have a plan for that,” he said.

His other plans focus on helping first-time homebuyers and seniors.

While affordability is top of mind for Whalen-Wright and Giancroce, Green Party candidate Evan Price says he wants to help voters in the north end of the region feel more included.

“One of the big priorities we have is trying to reach out to the communities of Scugog and those other northern communities,” Price said.

“I’ve been told by many people who live up there that they feel left out of federal politics, which is why one of my first campaign promises back in January was that if elected, I would establish a campaign office in Scugog.”

Public transit, Price says, is also a top priority for northern Durham commuters, something the Greens plan to address by developing regional rail networks.

For the Conservatives, a familiar face in Durham is running again. Incumbent Erin O’Toole says his focus for this election includes economic development and affordability.

“Taking the federal tax off of bills, lowering the tax burden, making sure people have a little bit of their own money each month,” O’Toole said, listing some of the Conservatives’ promised measures.

“We need to make sure more small businesses hire. That’s going to be the economic future of Durham.”