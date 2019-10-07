Stair replacement closes section of Kelowna’s Greenway

Send this page to someone via email

Users of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway are being advised that starting tomorrow, a section of the popular linear park will be closed.

The temporary closure will accommodate the replacement of five sets of aging crib stairs along a steep, half-kilometre section of the recreational trail upstream from the Smoothing Stones Bridge to make it safer for use.

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the work will require for that section of the Greenway to be closed each Monday morning through Friday afternoon, including evenings.

The RDCO said the section being repaired will, however, be open on weekends including both the Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day holidays.

The work is expected to be completed at the end of November.

Other areas of the 16.5 kilometre Greenway trail are not affected and remain open for use.