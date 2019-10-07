Menu

News

Stair replacement closes section of Kelowna’s Greenway

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 5:41 pm
The aging stairs that will be replaced along Kelowna's Greenway. The work will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8. .
The aging stairs that will be replaced along Kelowna's Greenway. The work will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 8. . RDCO

Users of Kelowna’s Mission Creek Greenway are being advised that starting tomorrow, a section of the popular linear park will be closed.

The temporary closure will accommodate the replacement of five sets of aging crib stairs along a steep, half-kilometre section of the recreational trail upstream from the Smoothing Stones Bridge to make it safer for use.

READ MORE: Large chunk of Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna closed

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) said the work will require for that section of the Greenway to be closed each Monday morning through Friday afternoon, including evenings.

The RDCO said the section being repaired will, however, be open on weekends including both the Thanksgiving and Remembrance Day holidays.

READ MORE: Environmental work on Mission Creek also preventing floods

The work is expected to be completed at the end of November.

Other areas of the 16.5 kilometre Greenway trail are not affected and remain open for use.

 

 

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Greenway ClosedKelowna's GreenwayReplacing Stairs on Greenway
