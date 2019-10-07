Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

No charges laid in connection with 2018 Collingwood apartment building incident: SIU

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:07 pm
According to the SIU, OPP officers attended an apartment building in Collingwood on Oct. 8, 2018, to check on a 30-year-old man's well-being.
According to the SIU, OPP officers attended an apartment building in Collingwood on Oct. 8, 2018, to check on a 30-year-old man's well-being. Global News

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has chosen not to lay charges against two OPP officers after a 30-year-old man fell from an apartment building in Collingwood and broke his legs.

According to the SIU, OPP officers attended an apartment building in Collingwood on Oct. 8, 2018, to check on the 30-year-old man’s well-being after they received a call regarding a man who had barricaded himself in his room.

The man refused the officers entry into his room and told them he was armed with knives, the SIU says.

READ MORE: Man’s body recovered from Lake Nipissing, SIU investigating

Two officers decided to use a fire truck’s aerial bucket to help get the man down, the SIU adds.

Eventually, the man jumped through the screen of his bedroom window, with a knife in hand, and toward the aerial bucket, the SIU says.

Story continues below advertisement

The man struck the outside of the bucket and was grabbed by both officers, who attempted to hold him to prevent him from falling, the SIU adds.

READ MORE: 45-year-old facing drug charges after search warrant executed in Kirkland Lake

The man wasn’t able to get inside the bucket and fell to the ground, the SIU says. He was transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and diagnosed with broken legs.

Joseph Martino, the SIU’s interim director, found that there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in the case, according to the case report.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault have occurred.

SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
SIU, Peel police investigating shooting in Brampton that left 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Special Investigations UnitcollingwoodCollingwood newsCollingwood CrimeOntario SIUOntario Special Investigations UnitTown Of CollingwoodCollingwood incident SIU
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.