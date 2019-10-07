No charges laid in connection with 2018 Collingwood apartment building incident: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has chosen not to lay charges against two OPP officers after a 30-year-old man fell from an apartment building in Collingwood and broke his legs.

According to the SIU, OPP officers attended an apartment building in Collingwood on Oct. 8, 2018, to check on the 30-year-old man’s well-being after they received a call regarding a man who had barricaded himself in his room.

The man refused the officers entry into his room and told them he was armed with knives, the SIU says.

Two officers decided to use a fire truck’s aerial bucket to help get the man down, the SIU adds.

Eventually, the man jumped through the screen of his bedroom window, with a knife in hand, and toward the aerial bucket, the SIU says.

The man struck the outside of the bucket and was grabbed by both officers, who attempted to hold him to prevent him from falling, the SIU adds.

The man wasn’t able to get inside the bucket and fell to the ground, the SIU says. He was transported to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and diagnosed with broken legs.

Joseph Martino, the SIU’s interim director, found that there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges in the case, according to the case report.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault have occurred.

