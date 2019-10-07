Man shot at ATM in early-morning confrontation, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot at an ATM early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when the victim called 911 and told them he’d been shot and was driving himself to a nearby police station.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Police said the man was at an ATM near Henderson Highway and Springfield Road when a masked suspect confronted and shot him.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for any information that might help investigators. Anyone with a tip is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

