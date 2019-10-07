Menu

Crime

Man shot at ATM in early-morning confrontation, say Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 2:31 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paul/Global News

A man was shot at an ATM early Sunday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, when the victim called 911 and told them he’d been shot and was driving himself to a nearby police station.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition by members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

READ MORE: Shooting near Winnipeg police HQ overnight, suspect at large

Police said the man was at an ATM near Henderson Highway and Springfield Road when a masked suspect confronted and shot him.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for any information that might help investigators. Anyone with a tip is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
Story continues below advertisement
