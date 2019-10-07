Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

More election signs vandalized in the Central Okanagan

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 1:28 pm
This is one of the vandalized signs belonging to PPC candidate John Barr, who is running in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country.
This is one of the vandalized signs belonging to PPC candidate John Barr, who is running in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country. Global News

More federal election signs have been vandalized in the Central Okanagan.

This time vandals targeted a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country.

At least three signs belonging to the campaign of John Barr were discovered vandalized in Kelowna Monday morning.

It appears vandals used a stencil-type tool to write the word “fascist” across Barr’s face.

The three vandalized signs were located on Clement Avenue and Gordon Drive, Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive, and Clifton Road and High Road.

READ MORE: Liberal campaign signs in B.C. defaced with blackface after Trudeau photos emerge

The incumbent Liberal candidate in the same riding had his election signs defaced last month when vandals drew over Stephen Fuhr’s face in the wake of the blackface/brownface scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

 

READ MORE: Trudeau apologizes after 2001 brownface photo published by Time magazine

Global News has reached out to Barr for his reaction and is waiting for a reply.

No one was at Barr’s constituency office when Global News paid it a visit Monday morning.
No one was at Barr’s constituency office when Global News paid it a visit Monday morning. Global News

No one was at Barr’s constituency office Monday morning.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionPeople's Party Of Canadaelection signs vandalizedJohn BarrOkanagan Election SignsSign Vandalism in Kelowna-Lake Country
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.