More election signs vandalized in the Central Okanagan

More federal election signs have been vandalized in the Central Okanagan.

This time vandals targeted a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country.

At least three signs belonging to the campaign of John Barr were discovered vandalized in Kelowna Monday morning.

It appears vandals used a stencil-type tool to write the word “fascist” across Barr’s face.

The three vandalized signs were located on Clement Avenue and Gordon Drive, Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive, and Clifton Road and High Road.

The incumbent Liberal candidate in the same riding had his election signs defaced last month when vandals drew over Stephen Fuhr’s face in the wake of the blackface/brownface scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Global News has reached out to Barr for his reaction and is waiting for a reply.

No one was at Barr's constituency office when Global News paid it a visit Monday morning.

No one was at Barr’s constituency office Monday morning.