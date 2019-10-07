Menu

Canada

Toronto police launch mental health and addictions strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 12:33 pm
The Toronto Police coat of arms, in Toronto, Sunday December 1, 2013. .
The Toronto Police coat of arms, in Toronto, Sunday December 1, 2013. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/J.P. Moczulski

TORONTO – The Toronto Police Service is promising to better train its officers to treat people experiencing mental health crises and addiction with compassion.

The service makes the commitment in a new strategy for mental health and addictions it launched today.

READ MORE: Ontario coroner’s panel launches urgent plan to deal with suicides of officers

The strategy was developed with the city’s police services board, its former mental health sub-committee and an external advisory panel.

The service says officer training will focus on de-escalation techniques, bias-free policing, risk assessment, and mental health and addictions awareness.

READ MORE: Ottawa police officer dies by suicide

It will also teach harm-reduction principles, which aim to mitigate the negative effects of drug use without requiring abstinence.

Story continues below advertisement

The strategy also commits to updating training materials with ongoing input from community members who have lived experience of mental health and addiction issues.

