Politics

Global News Winnipeg at 6 moves online during federal leaders’ debate Monday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:57 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 1:00 pm
Winnipeg’s Global News at 6 moves online during federal leaders debate
Global News at 6 is moving online Monday to make way for the federal leaders debate.

Global News at 6 is moving online Monday to make way for the federal leaders debate.

The regular broadcast will air live on Global Winnipeg’s website starting at 6 p.m. as all six federal party leaders meet in Ottawa for ab English-language debate.

That means you can watch the debate, which airs on Global television from 6-8 p.m. CST, while staying up to date with the latest local news and weather at the same time.

READ MORE: Body language and the federal leaders’ debate: What to watch out for

After the debate Global News at 6 anchor Lisa Dutton joins CJOB 680’s Richard Cloutier and panelists for a breakdown of how the leaders did in a special radio broadcast from 8-9 p.m.

To accommodate the special coverage, Global News at 10 moves to an 11 p.m. start on television.

Story continues below advertisement

The debate is the first of two debates taking place this week, happening in a theatre at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que, with a French-language version coming Thursday.

The election is in two weeks, on Oct. 21.

ANALYSIS: Global’s Chief Political Correspondent talks provincial and federal election
ANALYSIS: Global's Chief Political Correspondent talks provincial and federal election
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.