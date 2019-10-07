Global News Winnipeg at 6 moves online during federal leaders’ debate Monday

Global News at 6 is moving online Monday to make way for the federal leaders debate.
The regular broadcast will air live on Global Winnipeg’s website starting at 6 p.m. as all six federal party leaders meet in Ottawa for ab English-language debate.
That means you can watch the debate, which airs on Global television from 6-8 p.m. CST, while staying up to date with the latest local news and weather at the same time.
After the debate Global News at 6 anchor Lisa Dutton joins CJOB 680’s Richard Cloutier and panelists for a breakdown of how the leaders did in a special radio broadcast from 8-9 p.m.
To accommodate the special coverage, Global News at 10 moves to an 11 p.m. start on television.
The debate is the first of two debates taking place this week, happening in a theatre at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que, with a French-language version coming Thursday.
The election is in two weeks, on Oct. 21.
COMMENTS