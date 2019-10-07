Global News Winnipeg at 6 moves online during federal leaders’ debate Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Global News at 6 is moving online Monday to make way for the federal leaders debate.

The regular broadcast will air live on Global Winnipeg’s website starting at 6 p.m. as all six federal party leaders meet in Ottawa for ab English-language debate.

That means you can watch the debate, which airs on Global television from 6-8 p.m. CST, while staying up to date with the latest local news and weather at the same time.

After the debate Global News at 6 anchor Lisa Dutton joins CJOB 680’s Richard Cloutier and panelists for a breakdown of how the leaders did in a special radio broadcast from 8-9 p.m.

To accommodate the special coverage, Global News at 10 moves to an 11 p.m. start on television.

Story continues below advertisement

The debate is the first of two debates taking place this week, happening in a theatre at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que, with a French-language version coming Thursday.

The election is in two weeks, on Oct. 21.

3:17 ANALYSIS: Global’s Chief Political Correspondent talks provincial and federal election ANALYSIS: Global’s Chief Political Correspondent talks provincial and federal election