Crime

Machete-wielding man strikes vehicle, threatens people: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:17 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a machete and striking a vehicle and threatening people.
A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a machete and striking a vehicle and threatening people.

A Peterborough man faces several charges after allegedly wielding a machete at people on Friday night, police say.

Peterborough Police Service say a man got into a verbal argument with several others in the driveway of an Otonabee Drive property around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged after allegedly brandishing knife during fight

A victim removed the man from the property, police said.

However, the accused allegedly removed a large machete from his backpack and slammed it against a vehicle in the driveway. Police say witnesses reported the man allegedly waved the weapon at the victims and then struck the machete off nearby light poles before leaving.

Police were notified and recovered a machete and made an arrest.

Riley Redpath-Vendt, 19, of Peterborough was charged with the following offences:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
  • Mischief under $5,000

He was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 7.

