Crime

PAL Airlines investigating data breach involving customer, employee information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 11:37 am
A person works on a laptop in North Andover, Mass., June 19, 2017.
A person works on a laptop in North Andover, Mass., June 19, 2017. The Canadian Press/AP/Elise Amendola

A St. John’s-based airline is investigating a data breach it says may have exposed employees’ and customers’ personal information.

PAL Airlines says the “data security incident” appears to be limited to one email account containing information collected for the company’s employee pass travel program.

READ MORE: Food delivery app DoorDash reports data breach affecting 4.9M users

Exposed data may include names, dates of birth and credit card information.

PAL Airlines says it will work with the Federal Privacy Commissioner in its investigation.

The company is in the process of contacting affected customers.

It says more information will be made available as the investigation continues.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeData BreachSt. John'sdata securityFederal Privacy Commissionerdata security incidentExposed dataPAL Airlines
