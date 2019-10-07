Zac Hanson injured in motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Zac Hanson, who is part of the pop band Hanson, revealed he is recovering from a motorcycle crash.

The MMMBop hitmaker said he was involved “in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride.”

The crash reportedly happened in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 2, and the 33-year-old singer “ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula.”

“Nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully, with good-quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor and a few of a [sic] Tulsa firefighters,” he wrote on Instagram and the band’s website

“We will not be cancelling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drumsticks to our good friend Dash Hutton for the next few weeks and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend,” he said in his statement.

“Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! #youcantstopus.”

Is it bad that is takes me braking 5 bones to force me to enjoy a little hone time? — Zac Hanson (@zachanson) October 4, 2019

“Sorry to scary [sic] anyone! I will heal and the shows will go on, even if it was def Leopold [sic] style,” he wrote.

Sorry to scary anyone! I will heal and the shows will go on, even if it was def Leopold style. https://t.co/0Z329t4Rhb — Zac Hanson (@zachanson) October 4, 2019

Many fans of Hanson sent Zac well wishes on Twitter.

Glad you are doing ok. I broke my collar bone as a kid and remember it hurting like hell. — Ditte (@DitteJuul) October 4, 2019

I can’t even believe this. I’m so glad you weren’t hurt worse. That really sucks. Sending prayers your way. Heal well. 💕 — Samantha Meader (@SamanthaMeader) October 4, 2019

Oh no, wishing you a quick recovery! We need that reckless drummer back!!! pic.twitter.com/vdIFq1PJOh — Rob Ottawa (@RobOttawa) October 4, 2019

OMG 😮 Zac! Hope you are okay! Get well soon xx pic.twitter.com/cUcnmUKD8n — Sarah Maher (@MissSarahBear) October 4, 2019

OMG so you weren't joking 😭 Damn motorbike!

Get well! 💖 — ☠ Yenny Carolina ♔ (@QueenYennyC) October 4, 2019

Oh lord. Praying for quick healing. Doesn't sound like a very fun recovery though. Glad you're alive though!! — Sey (@caasi_samhain) October 4, 2019

Jeez! You've hurt yourself good! Hope you have a speedy recovery. Also, how rock n roll are you still doing the shows! 🤘 — Melissa (@cosmicmystere) October 4, 2019

Hanson’s next performance is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, N.J., before they head on their Wintry Mix 2019 tour on Nov. 30, beginning in Vancouver, B.C.