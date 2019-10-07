Menu

Entertainment

Zac Hanson injured in motorcycle crash

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:04 pm
Isaac Hanson, Zac Hanson and Taylor Hanson of Hanson visit SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 16, 2015 in New York City.
Isaac Hanson, Zac Hanson and Taylor Hanson of Hanson visit SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 16, 2015 in New York City. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Zac Hanson, who is part of the pop band Hanson, revealed he is recovering from a motorcycle crash.

The MMMBop hitmaker said he was involved “in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride.”

The crash reportedly happened in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 2, and the 33-year-old singer “ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone and a cracked scapula.”

“Nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully, with good-quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor and a few of a [sic] Tulsa firefighters,” he wrote on Instagram and the band’s website.

“We will not be cancelling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drumsticks to our good friend Dash Hutton for the next few weeks and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend,” he said in his statement.

“Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! #youcantstopus.”

Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride. Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won’t heal with a little rest and time, and  a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters 🚒. We will not be canceling any concerts. Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus

“Is it bad that it takes me braking [sic] 5 bones to force me to enjoy a little [home] time?” Hanson tweeted on Oct. 3.

“Sorry to scary [sic] anyone! I will heal and the shows will go on, even if it was def Leopold [sic] style,” he wrote.

Many fans of Hanson sent Zac well wishes on Twitter.

Hanson’s next performance is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Atlantic City, N.J., before they head on their Wintry Mix 2019 tour on Nov. 30, beginning in Vancouver, B.C.

