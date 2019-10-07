Menu

Crime

Arson suspected at Cobourg towing impound yard

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 1:52 pm
Fire at Cobourg towing impound treated as arson case
A fire broke out at Chadwick's Towing impound on Sunday morning, damaging several vehicles and a boat.

An early morning fire at a towing impound yard in Cobourg is being treated as a case of arson.

Cobourg Police Service says emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to a fire at Chadwick’s Towing on Veronica Street.

READ MORE: Alnwick-Haldimand house fire deemed suspicious

A fire damaged several vehicles and a boat, police said. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

Police also said a vehicle had also been stolen.

Officers investigation and police say the fire appears to have been deliberately set.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

House fire on Stewart Line in Cavan Monaghan Township
House fire on Stewart Line in Cavan Monaghan Township
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.