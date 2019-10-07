Arson suspected at Cobourg towing impound yard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An early morning fire at a towing impound yard in Cobourg is being treated as a case of arson.

Cobourg Police Service says emergency crews responded around 5 a.m. Sunday to a fire at Chadwick’s Towing on Veronica Street.

A fire damaged several vehicles and a boat, police said. Damages are estimated at $100,000.

Police also said a vehicle had also been stolen.

Officers investigation and police say the fire appears to have been deliberately set.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

