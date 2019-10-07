Menu

Motorcycle rider ‘lost control’ in Barton Street crash, Hamilton police say

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 9:31 am
Updated October 7, 2019 9:33 am
Hamilton police say a motorcycle rider suffered lower-body injuries after a crash on Sunday night on Barton Street.
Hamilton police say a motorcycle rider suffered lower-body injuries after a crash on Sunday night on Barton Street. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man survived a serious motorcycle crash in the city centre on Sunday night, police say.

The 40-year-old was transported to the hospital with what police called “serious injuries” after his bike reportedly “lost control” and hit the centre median at the intersection of Barton Street and Emerald Street North around 8:30 p.m.

Detectives say the rider was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered injuries to his lower body and head.

The motorcycle sustained major damage, police say.

No charges are being laid in the crash.

 

