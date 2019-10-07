Menu

Crime

Driver charged after vehicle clocked travelling twice the speed limit: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 9:26 am
Hamilton police say a Ford Mustang was travelling twice the speed limit on Saturday afternoon on Nikola Tesla Boulevard.
Hamilton Police Service

A 63-year-old Hamilton man is facing two charges after his muscle car was allegedly clocked travelling twice the speed limit near Hamilton’s industrial sector on Saturday.

Police say the Ford Mustang Cobra was travelling 142 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone on Nikola Tesla Boulevard near Ottawa Street around noon.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding and is due in court on Nov. 4.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

