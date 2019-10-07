Driver charged after vehicle clocked travelling twice the speed limit: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old Hamilton man is facing two charges after his muscle car was allegedly clocked travelling twice the speed limit near Hamilton’s industrial sector on Saturday.

Police say the Ford Mustang Cobra was travelling 142 kilometres per hour in a 60-kilometre-per-hour zone on Nikola Tesla Boulevard near Ottawa Street around noon.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding and is due in court on Nov. 4.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

