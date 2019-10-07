Winnipeg restaurant goes pink for 2 years, raising breast cancer awareness

Send this page to someone via email

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Winnipeg restaurant is going above and beyond to make sure it’s doing its part.

The Owner of Alfie’s Restaurant on Keewatin Street is aiming to raise funds for breast cancer through something his bar has been offering for years, billiards.

The front of Alfie’s Restaurant & Billiards on Keewatin Street. Submitted Photo

“The tables are pink, the cue balls are pink and we’re just going to try and raise as much money as we can to help out with the fight and find a cure,” says Jayson Risavy.

Story continues below advertisement

Risavy says he’s decided to transform his bar pink for the next two years.

“When all the tables are in use it’s actually going to be $30 an hour donated to breast cancer and Cancer Care Manitoba,”

In Manitoba, an estimated 850 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

That’s why staff at the lounge view the fundraiser as a unique way to bring attention to a very important cause.

“No billiards restaurant or whatever has really done something like this in North America, so hopefully we’re the first and it’ll be nice that we’ll be able to bring a little bit back to the Cancer Care Foundation,” says Cassandra Cvican, a bartender at the restaurant.

Bartender, Cassandra Cvican shooting pool at Alfie’s Restaurant. Marek Tkach / Global News

For Cvican, hearing the feedback about the initiative has been just a fun as transforming the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

“We get a lot of people commenting on the shirts and walls, it’s pretty fun. It’s a nice interactive thing that we’ve got going on.”

WATCH: Alberta woman shares story to offer lesson about breast cancer screening