Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg restaurant goes pink for 2 years, raising breast cancer awareness

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 12:36 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 12:52 pm
Winnipeg restaurant goes pink for 2 years, raising breast cancer awareness
One Winnipeg restaurant is going above and beyond to raise awareness for breast cancer far beyond the month of October.

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, one Winnipeg restaurant is going above and beyond to make sure it’s doing its part.

The Owner of Alfie’s Restaurant on Keewatin Street is aiming to raise funds for breast cancer through something his bar has been offering for years, billiards.

The front of Alfie’s Restaurant & Billiards on Keewatin Street.
The front of Alfie’s Restaurant & Billiards on Keewatin Street. Submitted Photo

“The tables are pink, the cue balls are pink and we’re just going to try and raise as much money as we can to help out with the fight and find a cure,” says Jayson Risavy.

Story continues below advertisement

Risavy says he’s decided to transform his bar pink for the next two years.

“When all the tables are in use it’s actually going to be $30 an hour donated to breast cancer and Cancer Care Manitoba,”

In Manitoba, an estimated 850 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

READ MORE: Many women aren’t told they have dense breasts. Here’s why it matters

That’s why staff at the lounge view the fundraiser as a unique way to bring attention to a very important cause.

“No billiards restaurant or whatever has really done something like this in North America, so hopefully we’re the first and it’ll be nice that we’ll be able to bring a little bit back to the Cancer Care Foundation,” says Cassandra Cvican, a bartender at the restaurant.

Bartender, Cassandra Cvican shooting pool at Alfie’s Restaurant.
Bartender, Cassandra Cvican shooting pool at Alfie’s Restaurant. Marek Tkach / Global News

For Cvican, hearing the feedback about the initiative has been just a fun as transforming the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

“We get a lot of people commenting on the shirts and walls, it’s pretty fun. It’s a nice interactive thing that we’ve got going on.”

WATCH: Alberta woman shares story to offer lesson about breast cancer screening

Alberta woman shares story to offer lesson about breast cancer screening
Alberta woman shares story to offer lesson about breast cancer screening
TAGS
HealthResearchBreast CancerAwarenessCancer Care Manitobafundraising campaignBreast Cancer Awareness MonthWinnipeg BarAlfie's Restaurantplay for the cure
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.