Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Trudeau, Singh continue campaign while other federal leaders prepare for debate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2019 3:53 pm
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and former leader Ed Broadbent shop at a farmers market in Ottawa, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. .
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and former leader Ed Broadbent shop at a farmers market in Ottawa, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Federal party leaders are staying relatively quiet today as they prepare for Monday’s critical English-language debate, where each is hoping to make a mark as the campaign heads into its home stretch.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau did make a quick bus trip to the Ontario community of Plainfield between Ottawa and Toronto this morning where he planted trees at a conservative area before renewing his attacks on the Conservatives’ plan to eliminate the Liberals’ price on carbon.

READ MORE: Here’s what strategists say the federal leaders need to do in the English debate

Trudeau also blasted the Tories for not releasing their platform ahead of the debate.

Back in Ottawa, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh enlisted the help of one of the party’s most respected statesmen, former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, to tour a farmers’ market and shake hands with voters.

Broadbent, who led the federal New Democrats from 1975 to 1989, told reporters that his advice to Singh for the debate was to be himself.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Green Leader Elizabeth May are both either in or en route to the national capital to prepare for Monday night’s televised debate, arguably the most important event of the campaign so far.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier are also taking part, marking the first time all six leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage.

