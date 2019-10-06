Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 401 near Windsor: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

LAKESHORE, Ont. – Provincial police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 401 near Windsor, Ont.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Lakeshore, Ont.

No other details have been released and police say no charges will be laid.

A stretch of the highway was closed for more than two hours as police examined the scene but has since reopened.

