Canada

Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 401 near Windsor: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2019 3:38 pm
OPP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 near Windsor.
OPP say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 near Windsor.

LAKESHORE, Ont. – Provincial police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 401 near Windsor, Ont.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Lakeshore, Ont.

No other details have been released and police say no charges will be laid.

A stretch of the highway was closed for more than two hours as police examined the scene but has since reopened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal Collisionhighway 401WindsorTraffic accidenthighway 401 fatalhighway 401 windsorwindsor collisionWindsor crash
