Trump administration dominates ‘SNL’ cold open

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Broderick made an appearance as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the cold open of Saturday Night Live’s second episode as Kate McKinnon reappeared as a clueless Rudy Giuliani along with cast member Beck Bennett as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Aidy Bryant as U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

The episode opened with McKinnon-as-Giuliani, Bennett-as-Pence, and Bryant-as-Barr holed up in a room.

“As you know, this impeachment farce is growing worse by the day,” Pence frets.

Barr questions where Trump is during such a tense time. Pence says he has more important things to deal with, such as “meeting with an alligator breeder about filling the moat at the border.”

McKinnon hammed it up as Giuliani, proclaiming he knows a “couple gators from when I lived in the Central Park Zoo” and that Halloween is his “busy season.”

Story continues below advertisement

Playing a concerned Pence, Bennett asks the room if they have seen the text messages released by House Democrats earlier this week — text messages that chronicle how U.S. diplomats discussed Ukraine.

“They’re totally exonerated,” Giuliani claims. Bryant’s Barr disagrees.

“This one says ‘I think we should stop texting about the crimes and maybe tell the crimes over the phone so that the crimes don’t leave little crime footprints,'” she said with a straight face.

Broderick entered the skit as Pompeo, to loud applause. He jokes about not knowing what his job is anymore: “My ID just says Big Mike.”

McKinnon-as-Giuliani suggests they all need to close ranks “like the mafia.”

“You guys should get your stories straight, something like how Hunter Biden started Pizzagate or how this could all be traced back to Tekashi 6ix9ine,” he says. “Whatever the worst idea is, text it to me so the feds have a record!”