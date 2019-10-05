RCMP continue to investigate alleged druggings at UBC campus fraternities

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they are continuing to investigate allegations of multiple non-consensual druggings at University of British Columbia (UBC) fraternities last weekend.

University RCMP said in a statement Friday the investigation is continuing after officers identified and spoke to witnesses, appearing to confirm the reports are credible.

Police are now asking for more witnesses to come forward to help the investigation, which could lead to criminal charges.

“We understand that victims may be hesitant to come forward out of fear or embarrassment, but their information is vital to this investigation,” Sgt. Erik Baskette said.

UBC asked RCMP to open an investigation after a UBC professor posted to Twitter on Tuesday, saying one of her students had met six women in hospital who reported being drugged on campus in the fraternity village.

Economics professor Marina Adshade tweeted that one of her students told her she’d been drugged in a Vancouver bar and that when she attended hospital she’d met the other alleged victims.

One of my students spent the weekend in the hospital after being drugged in a Vancouver bar on Friday night. On Saturday morning there were six (6!!) women with her who had been drugged in the fraternities on UBC campus. And people ask me why I am opposed to the frat houses? — Dr. Marina Adshade (@MarinaAdshade) October 1, 2019

University RCMP confirmed Friday it had not been made aware of any alleged druggings before Adshade’s tweet.

Providence Health Care said no drugging cases had presented to St. Paul’s Hospital last weekend. Vancouver Coastal Health said it was not able to verify any cases after checking with its emergency rooms.

In a statement posted to UBC’s website and social media channels Friday, UBC vice-president of students Ainsley Carry said the safety of students and “stopping this potential threat” was the university’s top priority.

She also forwarded students to the university’s sexual misconduct policy and various support services for students directly or indirectly impacted by sexual assault or harassment.

Carry said she was sharing the resources after hearing from students her original statement on Tuesday “did not place enough emphasis” on those services.

“I want to thank our students, faculty and staff for their courage to have these important conversations about elevating the expectations of this community,” Carry said.

“I am grateful for all the efforts and dialogues people are having to raise awareness and provide support for those who need it.”

Meetings between UBC staff and the university’s frats for “at length” discussions were set to take place in the coming days. It’s not yet clear whether those meetings have taken place.

UBC’s Interfraternity Council bylaws were changed in January to require fraternity brothers to attend yearly workshops on sexual consent and bystander intervention training.

The council has indefinitely suspended all social functions in the wake of the allegations.

—With files from Simon Little