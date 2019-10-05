N.B. warns of more potential measles exposure points in the Greater Moncton area

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s department of health is advising the public that it has added three more potential exposure points to an individual with a confirmed case of measles in the Greater Moncton region.

The department first provided information to the public on Wednesday about the risk of potential exposure to an individual who worked in the Greater Moncton region between Sept. 19 and Sept. 20 before travelling to Montreal via a commercial airline.

The individual frequented several public places, including the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport and the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said people were potentially exposed to measles if they were:

at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites between 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 20;

at the airport departures area on Sept. 20, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; or

on Air Canada Flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal on Sept. 20, which departed at 11:15 a.m.

The department of health is now adding more locations to their previous warning, saying that individuals were potentially exposed to measles if they were:

at the Pita Pit on Dieppe Boulevard between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 19;

using an Air Cab taxi between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept 19; or

at the McDonald’s on Dieppe Boulevard between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 19.

“Public Health officials advise all individuals who were potentially exposed to check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider if they are unsure about their immunization status,” Russell said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Early symptoms of the measles may include fever, cough, red eyes, or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red, blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

Russell says anyone who was at those locations during those times and feels that they have symptoms consistent with measles should isolate themselves by staying home and avoid all contact with unimmunized people.

She also advises that people call their health care provider or 811 before visiting a clinic or hospital to ensure precautions are in place to protect other patients.

Measles can be prevented with a vaccine. Most people are protected from measles infection with two doses of vaccine.

The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected person. Measles can also be more severe in adults and infants and can lead to complications.

According to the province, the vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) is free of charge for babies aged 12 and 18 months.

Adults born in 1970 or later can also receive free measles vaccines (MMR) if they have not already had two doses.

Adults born before 1970 are considered immune to measles.

The department of health says all residents are urged to consider vaccination as the best way to protect themselves and their families against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Those who are unsure of their vaccination status, or that of their children, are urged to discuss this with their health-care provider.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim