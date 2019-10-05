Menu

3 people sent to hospital after crash on Hwy. 3 in Norfolk

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 5, 2019 1:02 pm
Updated October 5, 2019 1:16 pm
OPP in Norfolk County say a man had to be extricated from a sedan after a crash with an SUV.
OPP in Norfolk County say a man had to be extricated from a sedan after a crash with an SUV. OPP_WR

Three people went to hospital after a crash on Highway 3 in Norfolk County Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say an SUV and a sedan collided, sending the car off the highway and into a field between Turkey Point Road and Charlotteville Road 11.

Emergency crews used heavy equipment to extricate the driver from his smashed up vehicle, say OPP.

Const. Ed Sanchuk, who was on scene, says the car was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 following a pickup truck when a load from the truck “flew” off the vehicle.

“The load flew out of the back of the pickup truck, causing the driver to swerve into the westbound lanes, at which time both vehicles collided,” Sanchuk said in a Periscope post.

Story continues below advertisement

The two people in the SUV were identified as a grandmother with her granddaughter. Both were also sent to hospital but with only minor injuries, said Sanchuk.

OPP say charges have yet to be determined.

