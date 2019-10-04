Menu

Crime

Burlington school bus driver charged for allegedly driving under influence

By Albert Delitala Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 5:26 pm
A witness called 911 after seeing the school bus moving "all over the road" while driving eastbound on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
A witness called 911 after seeing the school bus moving "all over the road" while driving eastbound on Highway 403 in Mississauga. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter

A Burlington school bus driver has been charged after allegedly driving erratically while under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday, a witness called 911 after seeing a school bus moving “all over the road” while driving eastbound on Highway 403 in Mississauga, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News.

Schmidt said officers then located and stopped the bus.

READ MORE: 2 charged after both operated car from driver’s seat and crashed while impaired: York police

“The fact people are calling 911 to report this is great,” Schmidt said. “If you have any concerns or suspicions about the ability of your school bus driver or any driver – if it’s a taxi, transit bus, rideshare – and they’re impaired or driving in a manner that they should not be driving, well, then we want to be aware of that and we’ll certainly investigate and follow up.

Story continues below advertisement

“But, again, refuse to drive with anyone who you don’t think is in a condition to drive.”

A 59-year-old Burlington man was charged with careless driving and received a three-day licence suspension for driving with a blood alcohol count above zero.

There were no children on board, police said.

