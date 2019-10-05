Menu

World

U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks resume in Sweden: Pompeo

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 5, 2019 8:13 am
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a reporter's question, during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following their meeting in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. .
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a reporter's question, during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, following their meeting in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. . (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says teams from North Korea and the United States are in Sweden’s capital to resume diplomacy on Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Pompeo, who was in Greece for the last leg of a European tour, said it’s too early to know if talks in Stockholm on Saturday will yield progress but he was hopeful they would.

READ MORE: North Korea, U.S. agree to resume nuclear talks

He said: “We came with a set of ideas.”

North Korea resumed missile tests after a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un collapsed in February.

Parts of an underwater-launched ballistic missile test-fired on Wednesday fell inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Swedish news agency TT said North Korea’s chief negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, arrived on Thursday and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
