Calgary hosts division foe Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (0-1-0, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver faces Calgary in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.
Calgary went 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Flames were called for 296 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes per game.
Vancouver finished 35-36-11 overall and 11-14-4 in Pacific Division play a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks recorded one shutout last season while compiling a .905 save percentage.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Flames Injuries: None listed.
Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
COMMENTS